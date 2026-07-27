Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Veralto were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 997,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 115.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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