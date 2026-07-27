Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,174 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.0%

WPM stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Trending Headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.10 from $1.12, but the change is small and does not materially offset the broader series of upward revisions. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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