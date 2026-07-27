Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 32,757 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the company's stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $289.09 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $293.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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