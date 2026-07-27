Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,466 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $203.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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