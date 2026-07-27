Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 79,227 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,227 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,632,000 after buying an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,378 shares of the company's stock worth $638,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company's stock worth $441,571,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company's stock worth $437,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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