Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 75,968 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $373.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.13 and a 200 day moving average of $454.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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