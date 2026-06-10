Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing.

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth.

Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout.

News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout. Positive Sentiment: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets.

Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving.

Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Some traders reported pressure on TSLA as investors rotated out of high-valuation tech names and questioned whether enthusiasm around SpaceX and Musk’s side projects could distract from Tesla’s core execution.

Tesla Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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