Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 45,860 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845,342 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 45,860 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of CVS Health worth $146,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%
CVS Health stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.
More CVS Health News
Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS
CVS Health Company Profile
(Free Report
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CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.
Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.
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