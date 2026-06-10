Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 81,288 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 81,288 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.96% of Timken worth $56,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Timken alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $16,429,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth about $8,107,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Timken by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 573,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 272,135 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $139.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Timken in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timken, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timken wasn't on the list.

While Timken currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here