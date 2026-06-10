Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Graham Corporation $GHM

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,033 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 125,185 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 11.35% of Graham worth $80,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Graham by 396.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Graham by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Graham by 4,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Graham by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Graham Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price target on Graham in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Graham from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.33.

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Key Graham News

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Further Reading

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