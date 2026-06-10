Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $214.87 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Pfizer worth $214,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Article Title

The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Article Title

Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital kept its Buy rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Article Title

BMO Capital kept its rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on patent cliffs and rising competition in obesity drugs underscores the pressure Pfizer faces to replace lost revenue and prove its pipeline can deliver. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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