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Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $63.57 Million Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
UBS Group logo with Finance background
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Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,632 shares of the bank's stock after selling 52,807 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings in UBS Group were worth $63,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UBS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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