Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $90.56 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,591 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.29% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $90,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $271.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.00.

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Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

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