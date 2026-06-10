Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,521 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,767 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of Evergy worth $82,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,919,000 after purchasing an additional 408,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $63,398.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,960.80. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $362,131. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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