Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,604 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 76,310 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings in Chevron were worth $89,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

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Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $141.91 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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