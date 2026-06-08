Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 62,006 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Healthpeak Properties worth $55,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE DOC opened at $19.80 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.38.

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About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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