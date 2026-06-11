Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ryder System worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,937,000 after acquiring an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE R opened at $270.85 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

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