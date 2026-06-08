Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $140 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,722 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $139,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $349.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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