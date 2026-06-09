Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,902 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 246 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $337.07 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.79 and a 1 year high of $345.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.42 and a 200-day moving average of $294.70.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 35.55%.The company had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group's payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Rodriguez Felix V. Matos sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $300,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,486.42. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Christopher Ryan sold 3,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,037,814.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,125.52. This trade represents a 75.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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