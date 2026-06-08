Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $195.35 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,034 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 41,807 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $195,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 833,540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $95,440,000 after buying an additional 400,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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