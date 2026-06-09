Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.74 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,085.65 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $682.08 and a twelve month high of $1,093.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $854.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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