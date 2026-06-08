Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $48,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.19.

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Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HIG opened at $132.25 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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