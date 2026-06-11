Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,734 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,287,837 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $269,471,000 after buying an additional 2,720,594 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $166,917,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cooper Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,551,592 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $723,417,000 after buying an additional 2,159,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $241,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Article Title

One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis still argues The Cooper Companies needs stronger return on equity and profit margins, which may temper enthusiasm despite solid sales trends. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

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