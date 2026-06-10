Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 374,978 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 274.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,406 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 374,978 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Macy's worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy's by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy's by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macy's

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy's news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $94,456.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,612.16. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $129,525.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,892.80. This represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Price Performance

M stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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