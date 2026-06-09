Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 52,782 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $28,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after acquiring an additional 97,063 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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