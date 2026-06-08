Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,897 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of eBay worth $75,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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