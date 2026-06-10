Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 4.1%

ZTS opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $168.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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