Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $25,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of O-I Glass as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.O-I Glass's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered O-I Glass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,907.02. The trade was a 3.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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