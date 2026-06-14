Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,430 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,597 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises approximately 0.6% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.39. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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