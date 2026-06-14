Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 251 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $338.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Key Stories Impacting Burlington Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Burlington Stores (BURL) for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint.

The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook.

An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying, often a sign that some investors are positioning for more downside or hedging risk in BURL.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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