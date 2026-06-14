Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC's holdings in JFrog were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JFrog Stock Down 0.9%

FROG opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.45.

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JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

See Also

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