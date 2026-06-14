Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 2,959 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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