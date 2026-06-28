Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,229 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CICC Research boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $960.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE GS opened at $1,021.45 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $685.39 and a one year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $301.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $996.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here