Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $22.83 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,042 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,805,413 shares of the company's stock worth $510,047,000 after purchasing an additional 948,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock worth $155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 713,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,644,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.6%

EHC stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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