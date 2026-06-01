Brentview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Brentview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,137 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.2% of Brentview Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brentview Investment Management LLC's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after purchasing an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 618,550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $349,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 482,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,864,000 after purchasing an additional 318,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upgraded WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.0%

WEC opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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