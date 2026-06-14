Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 6,236 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 580.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,236,885 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $371,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,033 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,251 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $161,540,000 after purchasing an additional 860,571 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $211,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $222,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,526. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,426.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,963,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TXRH opened at $167.86 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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