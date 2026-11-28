Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,840,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,644 shares of the company's stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

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BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $353.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma's quarterly revenue was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 120,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,792,047.95. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,747,515.92. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock worth $4,332,346. Company insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for genetic diseases and cancers. Founded in 2015 and based in Palo Alto, California, the company works through a portfolio of subsidiaries and research programs targeting conditions with identified genetic causes. Its commercial portfolio includes Attruby (acoramidis), approved in the United States for adults with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy. BridgeBio also develops investigational therapies for a range of rare genetic conditions and other diseases, with programs at different stages of research and clinical development.

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