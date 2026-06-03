Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,309 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $959.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,010.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Article Title

Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Article Title

Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Negative Sentiment: One ETF-focused article argued investors should avoid a pharmaceutical fund despite Lilly’s strength because the rest of the holdings are less attractive; this is not a direct negative for Lilly, but it reflects that some market commentary is more cautious on the broader pharma trade. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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