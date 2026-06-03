Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,902 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,986 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $114,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,398,991,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,010,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.48 and a 200 day moving average of $463.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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