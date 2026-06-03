Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,589 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 39,411 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 73,404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $198,285,000 after purchasing an additional 716,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 313,472 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE BAH opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $120.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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