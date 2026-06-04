Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AptarGroup by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2%

ATR opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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