Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,682 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments crossed above its 20-day moving average, a technical level that can signal improving short-term momentum and attract traders looking for a rebound. Article Title

Texas Instruments crossed above its 20-day moving average, a technical level that can signal improving short-term momentum and attract traders looking for a rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company named insider Julie Knecht as its next CFO, with a smooth transition from Rafael Lizardi, which suggests continuity in financial leadership and capital discipline. Article Title

The company named insider Julie Knecht as its next CFO, with a smooth transition from Rafael Lizardi, which suggests continuity in financial leadership and capital discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized Lizardi’s role in steering capital allocation, including 300mm manufacturing investments and returning free cash flow to shareholders, reinforcing the investment case for long-term holders. Article Title

Management emphasized Lizardi’s role in steering capital allocation, including 300mm manufacturing investments and returning free cash flow to shareholders, reinforcing the investment case for long-term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-season commentary placed Texas Instruments among the stronger analog semiconductor names, but the article was broader industry analysis rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Recent earnings-season commentary placed Texas Instruments among the stronger analog semiconductor names, but the article was broader industry analysis rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, which may reflect some near-term hesitation even as the broader trend improves. Article Title

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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