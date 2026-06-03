Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 87,391 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,391 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,420,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,046,000 after purchasing an additional 550,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an ongoing securities fraud class action against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by false or misleading statements during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. These headlines can weigh on sentiment because they raise legal overhang and potential financial/reputational risk.

Multiple law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an ongoing securities fraud class action against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by false or misleading statements during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. These headlines can weigh on sentiment because they raise legal overhang and potential financial/reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis was reportedly downgraded after a steep broader market selloff, signaling weakening near-term sentiment from Wall Street and adding to pressure on the stock.

Zoetis was reportedly downgraded after a steep broader market selloff, signaling weakening near-term sentiment from Wall Street and adding to pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: A bearish article highlighted lawsuits challenging the company’s companion-animal outlook, suggesting investors may be questioning growth assumptions for a key business segment.

A bearish article highlighted lawsuits challenging the company’s companion-animal outlook, suggesting investors may be questioning growth assumptions for a key business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis presented at the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, which may help investors gauge management’s outlook and strategy, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the transcript headline.

Zoetis presented at the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, which may help investors gauge management’s outlook and strategy, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the transcript headline. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-oriented piece argued Zoetis could be a deep-value opportunity with significant upside, which may support longer-term sentiment but is unlikely to outweigh today’s legal and rating-related headlines.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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