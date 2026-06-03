Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,890 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,040 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $143,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,684,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $389.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 1.7%

V stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $315.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.87. The company has a market capitalization of $569.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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