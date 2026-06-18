Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

JNJ stock opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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