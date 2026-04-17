Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 969,123 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,128 shares of the company's stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BFAM opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

See Also

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