Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the company's stock after selling 381,642 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 204.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services is a U.S. provider of home- and community-based health services and pharmacy services. Its offerings support people with complex medical, behavioral health and daily-living needs, including older adults and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The company's services include home health, hospice, personal care, behavioral health and residential support, alongside pharmacy services for settings such as long-term care and home-based care. Its pharmacy operations also provide specialty and infusion services.

Further Reading

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