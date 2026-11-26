State Street Corp cut its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,130,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.21% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $363,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,377,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,162,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,987,000. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,078,000.

Get BTSG alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $73.75.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.69%. BrightSpring Health Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.70 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services is a provider of home- and community-based health services in the United States. The company supports people with complex health needs, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, behavioral health conditions, and chronic or age-related illnesses. Its services include home health and hospice care, behavioral health and rehabilitation, residential and community-based support, and pharmacy services. BrightSpring's pharmacy operations provide prescription dispensing and related services to people receiving care in homes, community settings, and long-term care facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightSpring Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightSpring Health Services wasn't on the list.

While BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report