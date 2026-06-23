Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,424,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $347,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,830 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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