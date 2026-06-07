Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,097,684 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $232,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.24 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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